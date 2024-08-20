Sign up
Photo 2025
Stepping Stones
Although we've not had the greatest of summers weather wise it's been a while since the water topped the stepping stones.
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7285
photos
143
followers
37
following
554% complete
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
3442
2023
3443
2024
3444
3445
2025
3446
Views
8
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
20th August 2024 4:48pm
Tags
shetland
,
steppingstones
,
sandwick
