Swinister by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2029

Swinister

Looking down on Swinister from the Rompa Road this morning. Most of the houses in this photo and certainly most of the trees are new since I came to live in the village.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Richard Lewis

