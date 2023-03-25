Sign up
73 / 365
Coltsfoot
Quite a lot of Coltsfoot in bloom now. A couple of weeks later than usual I think due to the cold weather.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6155
photos
165
followers
45
following
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
Views
0
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
25th March 2023 3:21pm
Tags
shetland
,
coltsfoot
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
