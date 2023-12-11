Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
153 / 365
Daucus
The dead head of a daucus. Quite a few along the burn at the moment. The plant identifier app does tell me that this plant is not well!!
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6680
photos
154
followers
40
following
41% complete
View this month »
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
Latest from all albums
1112
3190
3191
1854
3192
1855
153
3193
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
11th December 2023 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
daucus
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic :-)
December 11th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close