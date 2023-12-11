Previous
Daucus by lifeat60degrees
Daucus

The dead head of a daucus. Quite a few along the burn at the moment. The plant identifier app does tell me that this plant is not well!!
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Richard Lewis

Oli Lindenskov
Great pic :-)
December 11th, 2023  
