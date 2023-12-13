Sign up
154 / 365
Turnstone
I've not had my Turnstone fix for a few weeks so corrected that this morning.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
13th December 2023 10:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
turnstone
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
