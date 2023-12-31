Previous
Curlew by lifeat60degrees
Curlew

Curlew looking for food near the house this morning. Taken through a rain splattered window so not as clear as I would like.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
