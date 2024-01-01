Previous
Wigeon by lifeat60degrees
156 / 365

Wigeon

A male wigeon in amongst a flock of 30 at the north-west end of Spiggie Loch
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Krista Marson ace
what a little cutie
January 1st, 2024  
