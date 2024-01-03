Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
157 / 365
Purple Sandpiper
It was too dark a day for a fast shutter speed on the birds. As a result even this slowly moving Purple Sandpiper is a bit blurred.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6721
photos
155
followers
40
following
43% complete
View this month »
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
Latest from all albums
1864
3214
156
1865
3215
3216
157
1866
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
3rd January 2024 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandpiper
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close