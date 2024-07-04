Previous
Dunlin

While common in Shetland it was a surprise to see a pair of Dunlin on the old Hoswick pier. Makes me wonder if their chicks have been born and left the nest.
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Richard Lewis

