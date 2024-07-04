Sign up
Previous
246 / 365
Dunlin
While common in Shetland it was a surprise to see a pair of Dunlin on the old Hoswick pier. Makes me wonder if their chicks have been born and left the nest.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1988
3397
1989
245
3398
1990
246
3399
Views
2
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
4th July 2024 2:58pm
shetland
,
dunlin
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
