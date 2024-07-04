Sign up
Photo 3399
Post Garden
Usually my photos containing fence posts have birds sitting on them. However today's post has Black Crowberry. Not sure if this attracts birds or not. Best with the black background.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
fence
,
shetland
,
crowberry
,
sandwick
