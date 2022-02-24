Sign up
55 / 365
Little Rat
My chipmunk hasn't hibernated at all this season. He's a constant source of entertainment - his 2 speeds are no movement at all and lighting fast (nothing in between) Thanks for visiting us today ♥
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
4
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3387
photos
204
followers
256
following
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365 in 2022
Tags
chipmunk
,
linnypinny-bw
,
for2022
Diana
ace
Oh how adorable, it must be such fun having this cutie around.
February 24th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Well he’s a lot cuter than a rat!
February 24th, 2022
Lin
ace
@louannwarren
Yes, he is. I call my squirrel Little Monkey and my chipmunk Little Rat. Sometimes they will come to the door or patio when I call them!
February 24th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
February 24th, 2022
