Little Rat by linnypinny
Little Rat

My chipmunk hasn't hibernated at all this season. He's a constant source of entertainment - his 2 speeds are no movement at all and lighting fast (nothing in between) Thanks for visiting us today ♥
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Diana ace
Oh how adorable, it must be such fun having this cutie around.
February 24th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Well he’s a lot cuter than a rat!
February 24th, 2022  
Lin ace
@louannwarren Yes, he is. I call my squirrel Little Monkey and my chipmunk Little Rat. Sometimes they will come to the door or patio when I call them!
February 24th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
cute
February 24th, 2022  
