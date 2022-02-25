Sign up
56 / 365
Mystery Photo
Scrolling through my computer photos, I found these cute smiling faces. I have no memory of taking this photo, but it's a happy capture for Friday, so here it is ♥
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Diana
ace
Most certainly a happy image for a Friday :-)
February 25th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute characters.
February 25th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It is a happy capture. So cute to brighten up a Friday.
February 25th, 2022
