Mystery Photo by linnypinny
56 / 365

Mystery Photo

Scrolling through my computer photos, I found these cute smiling faces. I have no memory of taking this photo, but it's a happy capture for Friday, so here it is ♥
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Diana ace
Most certainly a happy image for a Friday :-)
February 25th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute characters.
February 25th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is a happy capture. So cute to brighten up a Friday.
February 25th, 2022  
