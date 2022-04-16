Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
106 / 365
Stone Meditation
Enjoy your Saturday-thanks for dropping by ♥
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3438
photos
202
followers
258
following
29% complete
View this month »
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365 in 2022
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
13th April 2022 5:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
linnypinny-bw
,
30-shots2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
That is a very interesting looking pose. Great shot.
April 16th, 2022
Diana
ace
Gosh, I have never seen a foot hooked into the elbow! Such a great pose!
April 16th, 2022
Kate
ace
Such flexibility...must be a contortionist!
April 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close