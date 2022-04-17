Sign up
107 / 365
Count Your Blessings
A beautiful Easter Sunday to you all ♥
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
3
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3439
photos
202
followers
258
following
5
3
365 in 2022
FinePix F850EXR
17th April 2022 7:19am
linnypinny-bw
,
30-shots2022
katy
ace
I am really impressed with the multiple ways you are finding to photograph your subject. This is a fascinating background for him.
April 17th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
A very emotive background - and reminder we should always count our blessings. A Happy Easter to you
April 17th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful background. Happy Easter.
April 17th, 2022
