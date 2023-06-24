Sign up
Previous
159 / 365
Still life with lavender and shell
Brought these back from a visit to a friend’s this afternoon, dropped them on the coffee table, then noticed them later and decided to photograph them.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
1
1
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
24th June 2023 7:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shell
,
lavender
,
“still
,
life”
jackie edwards
ace
Lovely catch of a moment in time.
June 25th, 2023
