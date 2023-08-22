Sign up
218 / 365
Quack quack
This little cutie was here to welcome me when I checked into my Glasgow hotel this evening.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
duck
hotel
glasgow
Susan Wakely
ace
Aw what a cute little welcome.
August 22nd, 2023
