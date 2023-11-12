Previous
Poppy Day by lizgooster
Poppy Day

For Remembrance Sunday, a shot of an installation in the Grand Arcade in the centre of. Cambridge.
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
John Falconer ace
Nicely done.
November 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
These figures are quite moving to see.
November 12th, 2023  
