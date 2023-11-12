Sign up
298 / 365
Poppy Day
For Remembrance Sunday, a shot of an installation in the Grand Arcade in the centre of. Cambridge.
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
2
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
John Falconer
ace
Nicely done.
November 12th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
These figures are quite moving to see.
November 12th, 2023
