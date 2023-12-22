Previous
Book of flowers by lizgooster
349 / 365

Book of flowers

Clever crafting here - I was in awe of the skills on display in the manor house at Anglesey Abbey. Origami expertise! Echoes the Christmas trees made from books I saw in our local charity shop.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautifully done work of art.
December 22nd, 2023  
