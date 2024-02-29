Previous
Leap year robin by lizgooster
Leap year robin

My ‘extra’ photo for February is this bold & cheeky little bird - I love robins but find they don’t tend to let me get this close. So this was my lucky day!
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely ace
Sweet little Robin.
March 10th, 2024  
