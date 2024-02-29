Sign up
Leap year robin
My ‘extra’ photo for February is this bold & cheeky little bird - I love robins but find they don’t tend to let me get this close. So this was my lucky day!
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
10th March 2024 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
robin
Susan Wakely
ace
Sweet little Robin.
March 10th, 2024
