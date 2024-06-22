Previous
Next
Gentle purple by lizgooster
Photo 540

Gentle purple

This may be a weed (it's something called a musk mallow), but whether it's a 'real' flower or not, I thought it was rather pretty.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
150% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So lovely. I used to have Mallow in the garden and then it took over so needed so drastic pruning.
July 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise