Photo 540
Gentle purple
This may be a weed (it's something called a musk mallow), but whether it's a 'real' flower or not, I thought it was rather pretty.
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
550
photos
35
followers
28
following
543
544
545
546
547
548
549
550
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
flower
,
summer
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely. I used to have Mallow in the garden and then it took over so needed so drastic pruning.
July 4th, 2024
