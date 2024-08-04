Sign up
Previous
Photo 577
In the running
Ellie and I did our first ever family Parkrun this morning - 2km in 12 minutes. I was very proud of her! (My husband took the photo)
🏃♀️
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
2
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
577
photos
36
followers
28
following
158% complete
View this month »
570
571
572
573
574
575
576
577
Tags
run
,
cambridge
,
ellie
,
parkrun
katy
ace
That’s a very good time for the two of you! Terrific shot of you as well
August 4th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
That's so cute- and you match too! Love that you're doing this together.
August 4th, 2024
