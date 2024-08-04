Previous
In the running by lizgooster
Photo 577

In the running

Ellie and I did our first ever family Parkrun this morning - 2km in 12 minutes. I was very proud of her! (My husband took the photo)
🏃‍♀️
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
158% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
That’s a very good time for the two of you! Terrific shot of you as well
August 4th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That's so cute- and you match too! Love that you're doing this together.
August 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise