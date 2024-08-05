Sign up
Photo 580
Sitting pretty
London's O2 Stadium, squatting on a bend of the River Thames. As viewed from a cable car crossing from one side of the river to the other.
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
0
1
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
574
575
576
577
578
579
580
581
Tags
london
,
docklands
,
o2 stadium
