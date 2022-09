Kingston City Hall

The iconic dome on the city hall in Kingston, Ontario. This building, one of the most ambitious examples of nineteenth century Canadian municipal architecture, was completed in 1844 at a cost of almost £20,000. Designed in the Neoclassical style by architect George Browne, it is built of limestone. It is a designated National Historic Site.

We have run away for a long weekend in Kingston. Commenting will be rather limited for the next few days as a result.