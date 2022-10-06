Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 644
Aster glow
Not to be confused with afterglow, which is also pleasant but very different. 😁
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
823
photos
130
followers
123
following
176% complete
View this month »
637
638
639
640
641
642
643
644
Latest from all albums
177
178
640
641
179
642
643
644
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
6th October 2022 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
aster
Mags
ace
LOL! You clever gal! Beautiful shot.
October 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close