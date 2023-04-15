Sign up
Photo 835
Magnolias are coming
We’ve had mid-summer temperatures for the last week and everything is bursting into bloom. I hope these pretty things don’t get nipped when the mercury goes back down next week.
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
1
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1040
photos
148
followers
132
following
228% complete
View this month »
828
829
830
831
832
833
834
835
1
1
365
SM-S901W
15th April 2023 3:45pm
tree
blooms
spring
magnolia
theme-seasons
Brigette
ace
lucky you!! mine is now loosing it's leaves
April 16th, 2023
