Magnolias are coming by ljmanning
We’ve had mid-summer temperatures for the last week and everything is bursting into bloom. I hope these pretty things don’t get nipped when the mercury goes back down next week.
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Brigette ace
lucky you!! mine is now loosing it's leaves
April 16th, 2023  
