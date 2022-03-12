Sign up
Amaryllis round 3
She’s still going!
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
Fav's
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
12th March 2022 11:57am
Tags
flower
bloom
amaryllis
Mags
ace
Beautiful details.
March 12th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 13th, 2022
