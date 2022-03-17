Sign up
126 / 365
Reflections, Mill Run
For the artist challenge - Jonathan Critchley. Inspired by
https://www.jonathanchritchley.com/PORTFOLIO/STRAND/41/caption
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
17th March 2022 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
b&w
,
reflections
,
black-white
,
ac-critchley
GaryW
Cool processing!
March 18th, 2022
Mags
ace
Fantastic abstract!
March 18th, 2022
