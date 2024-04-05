Previous
Barn Owl by ljmanning
Barn Owl

With their pure white, heart-shaped faces and a call referred to as a “rasping shriek”, Barn Owls are often mistaken for ghosts. Finding one in your barn is actually supposed to be a good omen though! This lovely lady is Delta.
LManning (Laura)

