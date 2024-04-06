Previous
Collage of Oops by ljmanning
Collage of Oops

No need to comment. This is just to remind myself how important it is to keep practicing. And that for the handful of lovely shots, there were 600+ that were blurry, dark, out of frame…
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

LManning (Laura)

I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
