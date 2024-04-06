Sign up
281 / 365
Collage of Oops
No need to comment. This is just to remind myself how important it is to keep practicing. And that for the handful of lovely shots, there were 600+ that were blurry, dark, out of frame…
6th April 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1473
photos
158
followers
110
following
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
1189
278
1190
279
1191
280
1192
281
Tags
collage
,
mistakes
,
always-keep-learning
