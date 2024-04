These two images of Coco Chanel, a 15-year-old Bald Eagle, were my favourites of the day (the other is in my main album https://365project.org/ljmanning/365/2024-04-04 ). The splashes are from “wing drag” - she flies so low that her wing tips actually dip into the water. Coco is quite the rockstar and did each pass slightly differently.I couldn’t choose just one of them, so you get both! Which do you prefer?