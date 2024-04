Do you like my wings?

Ulu the Gyrfalcon was raring to go. Gyrfalcons are the largest falcon in the world and live in the High Arctic. Their colouring ranges from almost pure white to a very dark grey-brown. An ulu is a curved knife traditionally used by the Inuit.

Apologies to those who are getting weary of the birds. Regular programming will resume in a few days. Tomorrow I will post my favourites from the whole session.