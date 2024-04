Behind the scenes

I thought fellow 365-ers would get a kick out of seeing a little “behind the scenes”. These birds were like movie stars being followed around by a clutch of paparazzi! Everyone was very careful about not getting too close or stressing the birds. It was a small group as well (11 people in mine) so there was room to shift around and change angles and things. They only allow a maximum of 13 photographers in any session.