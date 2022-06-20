Sign up
Ever get the feeling you’re being watched?
I have that feeling all the time, for some reason…
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
19th June 2022 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
pet
,
black-dog-stories
Phil Howcroft
love the eyes
June 20th, 2022
