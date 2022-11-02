Sign up
185 / 365
Morning meeting
An early gathering across the street from my hotel.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
856
photos
130
followers
123
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
2nd November 2022 8:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
sunrise
,
gulls
,
silhouettes
