Splash zone by ljmanning
Splash zone

This is a hunk of wood that is stuck at the top of a dam. It was extremely windy today, and every so often a gust of wind would throw up a huge cloud of spray. I loved the look of the water droplets.
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
I like the ripples in the water as it spills over the dam. Wonderful shot!
November 5th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Wonderful shot
November 5th, 2022  
