186 / 365
Splash zone
This is a hunk of wood that is stuck at the top of a dam. It was extremely windy today, and every so often a gust of wind would throw up a huge cloud of spray. I loved the look of the water droplets.
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
5th November 2022 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
spray
,
droplets
,
dam
Mags
ace
I like the ripples in the water as it spills over the dam. Wonderful shot!
November 5th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Wonderful shot
November 5th, 2022
