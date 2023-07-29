Previous
Rushing water by ljmanning
225 / 365

Rushing water

Doing some shutter speed homework at the dam.
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
No matter which way you turn this, it makes and awesome abstract!
July 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise