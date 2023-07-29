Sign up
Rushing water
Doing some shutter speed homework at the dam.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
LManning (Laura)
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Photo Details
Tags
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
No matter which way you turn this, it makes and awesome abstract!
July 30th, 2023
