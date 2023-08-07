Sign up
227 / 365
A pretty country drive
Beautiful drive this afternoon en route to a visit with Son the Younger. Not bad for a phone shot from a moving car, I think!
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
field
,
rural
,
hay
,
farm
,
scenesoftheroad-59
