Previous
Warbirds by ljmanning
248 / 365

Warbirds

Three vintage fighter planes fly over the cenotaph during today’s Remembrance Day ceremony. The planes are a T-33 Silver Star, a L29 Delfin, and a DH-115 Vampire.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Awesome shot- must have been very moving.
November 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise