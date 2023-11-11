Sign up
Previous
248 / 365
Warbirds
Three vintage fighter planes fly over the cenotaph during today’s Remembrance Day ceremony. The planes are a T-33 Silver Star, a L29 Delfin, and a DH-115 Vampire.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
planes
,
military
,
flyover
,
remembrance-day
,
warplanes
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Awesome shot- must have been very moving.
November 12th, 2023
