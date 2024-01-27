Previous
Golden Gate Bridge at sunset by ljmanning
Golden Gate Bridge at sunset

Taken from a boat, en route to Alcatraz.
I would like extra points for the perfectly placed gull under the centre of the bridge. There’s also a teeny, tiny plane in the top left corner.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Babs ace
Love it, you get your extra point fav
January 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
Stunning capture of these beautiful layers, you get two extra points from me ;-)
January 28th, 2024  
