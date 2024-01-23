Previous
Snow-stract by ljmanning
265 / 365

Snow-stract

Or abstract snow maybe? It was coming down so fast the camera couldn’t focus. But I liked the feel of this, for some weird reason.
23rd January 2024

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023!
Mags
How wonderful! I'd love to see some here this year.
January 24th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini
Not weird at all...it's really a really nice happy accident!!
January 24th, 2024  
