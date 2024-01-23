Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
265 / 365
Snow-stract
Or abstract snow maybe? It was coming down so fast the camera couldn’t focus. But I liked the feel of this, for some weird reason.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1383
photos
154
followers
115
following
72% complete
View this month »
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
Latest from all albums
1112
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
265
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
23rd January 2024 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
abstract
,
flurry
Mags
ace
How wonderful! I'd love to see some here this year.
January 24th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Not weird at all...it's really a really nice happy accident!!
January 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close