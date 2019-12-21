Previous
A German glass Santa by louannwarren
Photo 1085

A German glass Santa

This Santa is actually a tree top finial, I have him anchored on a large candle stand on my dining room table. He’s much safer there, ha!
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
January 1, 2019, year three is underway!
