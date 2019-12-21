Sign up
Photo 1085
A German glass Santa
This Santa is actually a tree top finial, I have him anchored on a large candle stand on my dining room table. He’s much safer there, ha!
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
January 1, 2019, year three is underway! I’m enjoying this site more than ever, and enjoy seeing everyone’s photos and learning about their daily lives,...
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
19th December 2019 8:46am
glass
german
santa
dec19words
