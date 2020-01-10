Previous
Next
A Faffed Flamingo for Ron’s Flamingo Friday by louannwarren
Photo 1105

A Faffed Flamingo for Ron’s Flamingo Friday

This flamingo was in a store window in Freiburg im Breisgau on our Rhine River cruise. Happy Flamingo Friday everyone! @stray_shooter
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2019, year three is underway! I’m enjoying this site more than ever, and enjoy seeing everyone’s photos and learning about their daily lives,...
302% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise