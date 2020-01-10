Sign up
Photo 1105
A Faffed Flamingo for Ron’s Flamingo Friday
This flamingo was in a store window in Freiburg im Breisgau on our Rhine River cruise. Happy Flamingo Friday everyone!
@stray_shooter
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2019, year three is underway! I’m enjoying this site more than ever, and enjoy seeing everyone’s photos and learning about their daily lives,...
1313
photos
111
followers
80
following
302% complete
View this month »
Tags
river
,
rhine
,
flamingo-friday
,
law-2020
