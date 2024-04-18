Sign up
Photo 2421
Rusty
Jerry Jr’s Belgian Malinois is such a great dog. He’s so smart, he is a cadaver dog in Jerry Jr’s rescue group. They are called out when folks have been reported missing.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
14th April 2024 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rusty
Diana
ace
Such a great looking dog and lovely shot, they are so smart.
April 20th, 2024
