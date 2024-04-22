Sign up
Photo 2425
Landscaping is everything
Even though it was a grey day, the Riverwalk landscaping was wonderful to see. It balances out the architectural features so well.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
0
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
girl
,
sculpture
,
chapel
,
riverwalk
