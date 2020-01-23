Sign up
Photo 1118
Macro guess #3
Maybe just one more macro for the guessing game. Still looking around my kitchen.
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Taken
20th January 2020 9:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro-guess
,
jan20words
,
law-2020
Larry Steager
ace
Umm looks like a nose.
January 24th, 2020
KWind
ace
I have no idea... but I like it has an abstract.
January 24th, 2020
