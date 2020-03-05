Previous
Next
The king and his girl for the green by louannwarren
Photo 1160

The king and his girl for the green

More island kitsch from our trip to the Texas coast, I honestly don’t remember what this building is. Maybe a restaurant? Maybe a souvenir shop? Maybe a lawyer’s office? 😊 One thing for sure, it’s green.
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
317% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Certainly green !! the possibility is endless as to what it may be !!-- so fishy !! ha ha !! Great find for your green day !
March 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise