Fake Clover by louannwarren
Fake Clover

This weed that looks like clover looked pretty after one of our downpours. We’ve had 8” of rain since Monday.
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Lou Ann

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely shot
March 19th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely shot with great light and bokeh !
March 19th, 2020  
