Photo 1174
Fake Clover
This weed that looks like clover looked pretty after one of our downpours. We’ve had 8” of rain since Monday.
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Tags
green
,
clover
,
law-2020
,
rainbow2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely shot
March 19th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely shot with great light and bokeh !
March 19th, 2020
