Photo 1205
Guacamole “Show and Tell”
Cadence wanted to know how to make guacamole, so I photographed each step with quantities and preparation and emailed it to her. She was thrilled!
19th April 2020
19th Apr 20
0
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1416
photos
116
followers
77
following
Tags
guacamole
,
cadence
,
law-2020
,
show-and-tell
