Photo 1209
We waited all day, no rains came
We were supposed to have lots of rain yesterday, all we had was fast moving clouds.
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1420
photos
114
followers
77
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
22nd April 2020 4:28pm
Tags
clouds
rain
law-2020
Carole Sandford
ace
They make for a great subject!
April 23rd, 2020
