Photo 1211
“What day is it again?” “Shhh now. It doesn’t matter. Just have some more wine.”
This was a COVID19 meme on Facebook. I just couldn’t resist asking Jerry to be my model to illustrate this. Of course we did enjoy the wine, we couldn’t let it go to waste!
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1422
photos
114
followers
77
following
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Taken
24th April 2020 6:30pm
wine
joke
covid
law-2020
Annie D
ace
have to fav - what a kind smiling face you have Jerry - and my sentiments to a tee hahahaha
April 25th, 2020
